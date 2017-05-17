Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of DERREN BROWN: SECRET
Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere production of Olivier Award winner Derren Brown's new show Secret, written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman.
Derren Brown: Secret is a brand new production from the acclaimed British performer and author who will make his American theatrical debut at Atlantic Theater Company. In the UK, Derren Brown's critically acclaimed shows have played sold out runs in the West End and won two Olivier Awards.
Be part of the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion at the hands of UK phenomenon, Derren Brown. This spellbinding theatrical experience challenges us - in the most jaw-dropping way - to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide our lives.
We're taking you inside opening night below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Isiah Whitlock, Jr.
Neil Gaiman
Andy Nyman
Ari Stachel
David Mendizabal, Paola Lazaro, Sean Carvajal
Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy
Claire Danes, Derren Brown, Hugh Dancy
Derren Brown
Andrew O'Connor, Derren Brown, Andy Nyman
Jeffory Lawson, Martin McDonagh, Neil Pepe
David Cross
Derren Brown, Neil Gaiman