Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of DERREN BROWN: SECRET

May. 17, 2017  

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere production of Olivier Award winner Derren Brown's new show Secret, written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman.

Derren Brown: Secret is a brand new production from the acclaimed British performer and author who will make his American theatrical debut at Atlantic Theater Company. In the UK, Derren Brown's critically acclaimed shows have played sold out runs in the West End and won two Olivier Awards.

Be part of the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion at the hands of UK phenomenon, Derren Brown. This spellbinding theatrical experience challenges us - in the most jaw-dropping way - to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide our lives.

We're taking you inside opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski


Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of DERREN BROWN: SECRET
  • Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
  • Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE Celebrates Cast Recording Release with CD Signing
  • Photo Coverage: Creative Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception!
  • Photo Coverage: The Outstanding Acting Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception!
  • Photo Coverage: Theatres Around the World Will Celebrate Leonard Bernstein at 100

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com