Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of DERREN BROWN: SECRET

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere production of Olivier Award winner Derren Brown's new show Secret, written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman.

Derren Brown: Secret is a brand new production from the acclaimed British performer and author who will make his American theatrical debut at Atlantic Theater Company. In the UK, Derren Brown's critically acclaimed shows have played sold out runs in the West End and won two Olivier Awards.

Be part of the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion at the hands of UK phenomenon, Derren Brown. This spellbinding theatrical experience challenges us - in the most jaw-dropping way - to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide our lives.

We're taking you inside opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

