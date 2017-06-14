Photo Coverage: Angela Lansbury & More Celebrate Irish Repertory Theatre at SONDHEIM AT SEVEN

Just yesterday, Irish Repertory Theatre presented SONDHEIM AT SEVEN, this season's Gala Benefit production, at The Town Hall. Featuring an introduction by Special Guest Angela Lansbury, SONDHEIM AT SEVEN honored Carmine D. Boccuzzi, Jr., Partner at Cleary Gottlieb LLP, and recognized the extraordinary contributions of Anne Anderson, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States; Barbara Jones, Consul General of Ireland in New York; and David Donoghue, Ambassador of Ireland to the United Nations.

The Gala featured performances by Nancy Anderson (Sunset Boulevard), Len Cariou ( Sweeney Todd), Michael Cerveris (Fun Home), Melissa Errico (Amour), Mark Evans (Finian's Rainbow at Irish Rep), Danielle Ferland (All My Sons), Malcolm Gets (Macbeth), Ken Jennings (Sweeney Todd), Jeremy Jordan (Newsies The Musical), Donna Kane (The Irish and How They Got That Way at Irish Rep), Rebecca Luker (Fun Home), Howard McGillin (Gigi), Ciarán Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera), Ryan Silverman (Side Show), Max von Essen (An American in Paris) and more.

Irish Repertory Theatre, now in its 29th season, was co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore. Irish Rep opened its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars and is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," the Irish Rep has celebrated the very best in Irish theatre for over twenty-five years, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage. Nearly 38,000 audience members annually attend productions at our theatre located in the heart of New York's Off-Broadway community. Once here, they witness the Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

