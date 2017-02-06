Photo Coverage: A COMEDY OF TENORS Opens at Paper Mill Playhouse

The laughter has begun! Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony® Award, presents the comedy by Ken Ludwig, A Comedy of Tenors, the hilarious sequel to the Tony® Award-winning comedy Lend Me a Tenor. Directed by Paper Mill favorite Don Stephenson, and reuniting his original Paper Mill Lend Me a Tenor cast, the 7-member ensemble features Judy Blazer as Maria, John Treacy Egan as Tito, Donna English as Racón, David Josefsberg as Max, Michael Kostroff as Saunders, Jill Paice as Mimi, and newcomer Ryan Silverman as Carlo.

The sequel to the grand-slam Tony® Award-winning comedy Lend Me a Tenor! One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It's 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century-as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep the amorous Italian superstar and his hot-blooded wife from causing runaway chaos. An uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight.

A Comedy of Tenors will be open for a limited run through Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ. Paper Mill Playhouse's 2016-2017 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

