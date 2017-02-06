Photo Coverage: A COMEDY OF TENORS Opens at Paper Mill Playhouse

Feb. 6, 2017  

The laughter has begun! Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony® Award, presents the comedy by Ken Ludwig, A Comedy of Tenors, the hilarious sequel to the Tony® Award-winning comedy Lend Me a Tenor. Directed by Paper Mill favorite Don Stephenson, and reuniting his original Paper Mill Lend Me a Tenor cast, the 7-member ensemble features Judy Blazer as Maria, John Treacy Egan as Tito, Donna English as Racón, David Josefsberg as Max, Michael Kostroff as Saunders, Jill Paice as Mimi, and newcomer Ryan Silverman as Carlo.

Check out photos from the opening night below!

The sequel to the grand-slam Tony® Award-winning comedy Lend Me a Tenor! One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It's 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century-as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep the amorous Italian superstar and his hot-blooded wife from causing runaway chaos. An uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight.

A Comedy of Tenors will be open for a limited run through Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ. Paper Mill Playhouse's 2016-2017 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank.

For more information visit papermill.org.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jill Paice, Ryan Silverman and John Treacy Egan
Jill Paice, Ryan Silverman and John Treacy Egan
David Josefsberg
Donna English, Jill Paice and Judy Blazer
Donna English and Jill Paice
Michael Kostroff
Donna English, Michael Kostroff and David Josefsberg
Donna English, Michael Kostroff and John Treacy Egan
John Treacy Egan letting the audience know that Tony Winning Author Ken Ludwig is in the audience
Donna English, Jill Paice, Michael Kostroff, John Treacy Egan, David Josefsberg, Judy Blazer and Ryan Silverman
Ken Ludwig
Donna English, Jill Paice, Michael Kostroff and John Treacy Egan
Judy Blazer and Ryan Silverman
Ryan Silverman
Judy Blazer
Donna English, John Treacy Egan and David Josefsberg
Donna English
Larry Elardo, Ashley Hoebee-Elardo and Mark S. Hoebee
David Josefsberg
David Josefsberg
Ken Ludwig
Mark S. Hoebee and Ken Ludwig
John Treacy Egan
John Treacy Egan
Donna English
Donna English
Mariah Hale (Costume Design) and Christine Szczepanski (Costume Shop Manager)
Ryan Silverman
Ryan Silverman
Michael Kostroff
Michael Kostroff
Judy Blazer
Judy Blazer
Don Stephenson (Director)
Don Stephenson
Don Stephenson and Emily Loesser
Jill Paice
Jill Paice
David Josefsberg, Judy Blazer, John Treacy Egan, Ryan Silverman, Jill Paice, Michael Kostroff and Donna English
David Josefsberg, Judy Blazer, John Treacy Egan, Ryan Silverman, Jill Paice, Michael Kostroff and Donna English
Ryan Silverman, Jill Paice, Michael Kostroff and Donna English
David Josefsberg, Judy Blazer and John Treacy Egan
David Josefsberg, Judy Blazer, John Treacy Egan, Ryan Silverman, Jill Paice, Michael Kostroff and Donna English
Don Stephenson and Ken Ludwig with the cast-David Josefsberg, Judy Blazer, John Treacy Egan, Ryan Silverman, Jill Paice, Michael Kostroff and Donna English
Don Stephenson and Ken Ludwig with the cast-David Josefsberg, Judy Blazer, John Treacy Egan, Ryan Silverman, Jill Paice, Michael Kostroff and Donna English
Don Stephenson, Ken Ludwig, Mark S. Hoebee with the cast David Josefsberg, Judy Blazer, John Treacy Egan, Ryan Silverman, Jill Paice, Michael Kostroff and Donna English
Don Stephenson and Ken Ludwig
Michael Rossmy (Fight Director)
Alexander Kariotis (Music Direction and Arrangements)


