Patti LuPone's 'DECONSTRUCTING PATTI' Changes Date, Will Close Out Broadway Flea Market

Deconstructing Patti, An Evening of Broadway Songs and Stories with Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky is being rescheduled to Sunday, September 24, 2017, and will become a celebratory concert to conclude the 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction.

Deconstructing Patti (#DeconstructingPatti), the one-night-only concert benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, was originally scheduled for this Sunday, May 14.

Creating a fitting conclusion to the biggest day of the year for Broadway fans and first fall fundraiser for Broadway Cares, Deconstructing Patti will now be held at 9 pm on September 24. The once-in-a-lifetime performance by LuPone, featuring Rudetsky at the piano eliciting insider stories that LuPone would tell only at his prompting, will still be held at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), home to the critically acclaimed War Paint. LuPone, a two-time Tony Award winner and a nominee again this year, stars in War Paint with fellow two-time Tony winner and nominee Christine Ebersole.

The September 24 date marks the first time the unscripted, unpredictable Deconstructing Patti will be performed in New York City.

"I've had a blast over the past several years performing the show with Seth around the country and in London," LuPone said. "Since this will be the first time we perform it in New York, I want to be sure I give the audience everything they're expecting from me and more, which, at this time, I feel is not possible due to the demands of performing War Paint eight times a week during a very hectic awards season. I can't give less than 100 percent at any performance. I'm sorry for any inconvenience caused by this rescheduling. I look forward to sharing the stage with Seth come September and helping to make a difference for all of the organizations nationwide supported by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS."

Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares, added: "They say all good things are worth waiting for and, if that's true, a night such as Deconstructing Patti will make the anticipation of one of our most iconic events even more exciting for fans of Broadway, Patti and Seth. Patti has been a part of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' efforts since our earliest days. I'm thrilled to kick off our season with what I know will be a fabulous and delightful evening of Patti's legendary songs and best inside stories. Between now and our special evening of "deconstruction" in September, do not miss her radiant performance in War Paint."

Details about the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction (#BroadwayFlea) will be announced late this summer.

Tickets to Deconstructing Patti remain available at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229. Current ticket holders will be contacted through their point of purchase about their options for the rescheduled performance.

The evening is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, in association with Mark Cortale.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

