PHOTOS: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda in MARY POPPINS RETURNS + More Details Revealed!

New details and images are revealed for Disney's highly anticipated MARY POPPINS RETURNS in the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, on stands this Friday. The feature shares new info on the "upside down" role played by Oscar winner Meryl Streep in the film, and includes commentary from director Rob Marshall.

"The bar is so high for this," says Marshall. "But to be able to walk in the footsteps of this beautiful story about a woman who brings magic to this family that's looking for wonder and hope and joy in their lives... I feel a great responsibility and reverence every day. We all feel it. We're just lifting it up to get there with the right intentions behind it."

Check out a first look at the issue's cover above, featuring Mary Poppins herself, Emily Blunt. Find out more details in the video below and read the EW article in full here. EW also turned to Twitter to share additional photos from the set of the film:

It's a jolly holiday-Mary Poppins is back! See our gallery of exclusive, first-look photos from #MaryPoppinsReturns: https://t.co/iJ0DzWUIm4 pic.twitter.com/0JMJIhUsYY - Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 7, 2017

Check out an EXCLUSIVE first look at #MaryPoppinsReturns, starring practically perfect Emily Blunt and @Lin_Manuel: https://t.co/0HgpOyfZXG pic.twitter.com/vAw34eRFLC - Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 7, 2017

MARY POPPINS RETURNS will be released in U.S. theaters on December 25, 2018. Directed and produced by Rob Marshall, "Mary Poppins Returns" stars Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters with Colin Firth and Meryl Streep. The film, which introduces three new Banks children, played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and newcomer Joel Dawson, also features Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury.

MARY POPPINS RETURNS is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help THE FAMILY rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep).

The film is produced by Marshall, John DeLuca and Marc Platt. The screenplay is by David Magee based on The Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman writing all new songs and Shaiman composing an original score.

Image courtesy of Walt Disney/Entertainment Weekly

Source: Entertainment Weekly

