Outer Critics Circle Will Add Two New Categories for Awards Season

The Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway, just announced two new award categories, "Outstanding Sound Design" and "Outstanding Orchestrations" will be added to its current roster of 25 honors.

"The Executive Committee met recently and voted to include these two additional categories moving forward to recognize and celebrate high quality work in these fields which contribute to the success of so many productions," stated Outer Critics Circle president Simon Saltzman. This year's 27 award nominations, the first major Broadway/Off-Broadway Awards of the 2016-17 season will be announced on Tuesday, April 25th (11 AM) in the Oak Room at New York's renown Algonquin Hotel (59 W 44th Street).



Celebrating its 67th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad.



The winners will be announced on Monday, May 8th. The annual Gala Awards Dinner and presentation of awards to the winners will be held on Thursday, May 25th (3PM) at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant.

