Orfeh & Andy Karl Will Release LEGALLY BOUND Live Album in August!

She has a "powerhouse voice" (The New York Times). He is "a theater world heartthrob" (The New York Times). And together Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples.

Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony nomination. Karl earned his own Tony nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award).

On August 18, Broadway Records will release "Legally Bound - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below," on which the sexy, funny, and enormously talented duo tear through an eclectic mix of pop, rock, rhythm and blues and show tunes that is sure to excite and delight!

Click here to pre-order today!

Orfeh's Broadway credits include: Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Broadway.com Audience Award), Saturday Night Fever, Fascinating Rhythm, Footloose. Off Broadway: Love, Loss, and What I Wore, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Love, Janis. TV/Film: Sleeping with the Fishes (with Gina Rodgriguez), Across the Universe, Film U, L&O CI, Sex and the City, Chappelle's Show. She has performed at Lincoln Center with her husband, Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Andy Karl, and in numerous Broadway benefits including Hair for the Actors Fund (Grammy nomination). Her extensive recording career includes music with the '90s pop group Or-N-More, she has performed with many music icons from legends the O'Jays to Cissy Houston. Her solo CD, "What Do You Want From Me" and latest single, "Forget My Name" are available on iTunes.

Winner of the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Groundhog Day, Andy was recently seen on the NBC series "Law & Order: SVU" as Sergeant Mike Dodds. Karl has also won the Outer Critics Circle Award and has been nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League Awards for his starring role opposite Kristin Chenoweth in the Broadway revival of On the Twentieth Century. For his critically acclaimed performance as Rocky Balboa in the Broadway musical Rocky, Karl was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Awards. Other Broadway credits include the revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Jersey Boys, Wicked, 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer and Saturday Night Fever. Off-Broadway/NYC credits include Chita Rivera: NOWADAYS at Carnegie Hall, Annie Get Your Gun (City Center), Altar Boyz (OCC Award), Slut and Saturday Night. His film and television credits include "Forever," "And So It Goes," "Joyful Noise," and "Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods."

