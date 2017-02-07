ON YOUR FEET! Announces First National Tour Opening in Miami

Producers James L. Nederlander, Estefan Enterprises, Inc and Bernie Yuman have just announced a 31-city First National Tour this fall of the hit Broadway musical On Your Feet! - based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY® winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY® winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan. The tour will celebrate its Grand Opening in the Estefans' home city of Miami, Florida. The musical will play the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts from October 5-15, 2017, and continue to such cities as Orlando, Houston, Dallas, Baltimore and San Diego, with many others soon to be announced. This fall also marks the international premiere of On Your Feet!, with a production of the musical opening at Beatrix Theatre in Utrecht, Netherlands on October 18.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards® - but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. On Your Feet! is a new Broadway musical that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Reach," in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

ON YOUR FEET! is directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and choreographed by Tony Award nominee & Olivier Award winnerSergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, Memphis), with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical). Now in its second smash hit year on Broadway, the musical began performances on Broadway on Monday, October 5, 2015, with an opening night of Thursday, November 5, 2015, at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.

Completing the creative team are four-time Tony-nominated Scenic Designer David Rockwell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa(Porgy & Bess), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Hairspray), Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Steve Kennedy (Lady Day, Guys and Dolls), Projections by Darrel Maloney, and Hair & Wig Designer Chuck LaPointe (Beautiful, Newsies). With Music Direction by Lon Hoyt (Hairspray), On Your Feet! features Orchestrations by Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Dance Arrangements and Dance Orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez (The Capeman).

ON YOUR FEET! is produced by James L. Nederlander and Estefan Enterprises, Inc. in partnership with Bernie Yuman. Now celebrating its 100th anniversary, the Nederlander Organization, led by James L. Nederlander, President, continues the tradition of operating historic theatres, as well as producing and presenting the best in theatrical entertainment and concert events. Bernie Yuman, an illustrious figure in the entertainment industry and long-time friend and business associate of the Estefans, will serve as Executive Producer. Yuman produced and managed Siegfried & Roy, one of the most successful and longest running shows in Las Vegas history.

*MORE FIRST NATIONAL TOUR CITIES AND DATES SOON TO BE ANNOUNCED*

http://www.OnYourFeetMusical.com

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles