No TV for the TONYS? Check Out Online Streaming & Other Viewing Options!

It's the night that theater fans look forward to all year long - the TONY AWARDS! This Sunday's event will be hosted by Kevin Spacey and will be broadcast live form New York City's Radio City Mushic Hall from 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT time delay). BWW will be bringing you comprehensive coverage of this year's awards from the red carpet to the closing number! For theater fans who may not have access to a television, check out other available options to view the ceremony:



CBS All-Access

CBS will offer an outlet for fans to watch the Awards live on their phones, tablets or computers. The service requires a subscription fee of $5.99/month and is available in select markets. Visit CBS.com/allaccess for more details and to sign up for a free trial for the service.

YouTubeTV

YouTubeTV is offering live streaming of the TONY AWARDS in select cities throughout the country. The service requires a subscription fee of $35/month. Click here for more details.

Hulu Live-TV

Hulu offers a new streaming cable service featuring, in most cases, the CBS network. The service requires a subscription fee starting at $29.99/month. For details and to sign up for a free week-long trial, click here.

PlayStation Vue

Viewers can watch through PlayStaion Vue from a web browser, or through apps on iPhone, iPad, Android TV, Roku, Google Chromeast and Amazon Fire TV. Click here for details and to sign up for a free trial.

Social Media @TheTonyAwards

You can follow the events of the evening on social media. @TheTonyAwards will be sharing behind-the-scenes updates on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter throughout the evening with live red carpet coverage kicking off at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Tony Awards at Feinstein's/54 Below

Those in New York City on the big night can attend the biggest viewing part in town at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS at Feinstein's/54 Below. Theater fans can watch the Tonys on big screens while enjoying hors d'oeuvres, dinner, an open bar and the company of other enthusiastic theatre lovers. Click here for tickets and more details.

INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTS

Theater fans around the world will also have the opportunity to watch the award's ceremony Sunday night. *Check out the options below:



United Kingdom - Elaine Paige will host a special program on BBC Radio 2 covering the 71st Annual Tony Awards, including performances from the ceremony.



Canada - Bell's CTV - Sunday, June 11 at 8:00 p.m.



Latin America, Central and South America - Pramer's Film & Arts (AMC) - Sunday, June 11, 21.00 HS.



New Zealand - Sky Network Arts Channel - Monday, June 12, 8:00 p.m. Channel 020



Australia - Foxtel Arena Channel



Japan - WOWOW - Monday, June 12 at 8:00 a.m. and Saturday, June 17 at 7:00



Philippines - ABS-CBN (Lifestyle)



Armed Forces Network Television - Available to the US Armed Forces stationed outside of the United States.



China - BesTV



*Unless otherwise noted, the broadcasts will occur either live or within a week of the June 11 U.S. broadcast on CBS. Check local listings in advance to confirm air dates and times. All information is subject to change.

