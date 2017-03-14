Marilyn Maye, Emily Skinner and More Sign on for 92Y's Women's History Month Concert

Tin Pan Alley, Broadway and Hollywood may be boys' clubs, but that hasn't stopped some bold, brilliant women from breaking through. Led by Dorothy Fields, pioneers such as Betty Comden, Carolyn Leigh and Mary Rodgers penned works that earned them an indelible place in the American Songbook alongside their more visible peers like Berlin, the Gershwins and Cy Coleman. Their timeless classics range from "The Way You Look Tonight," and "I Can't Give You Anything but Love," to "Witchcraft," On the Town and Once Upon a Mattress.

Lyrics & Lyricists celebrates Women's History Month with a multi-generational cast of divas - Marilyn Maye, Kenita Miller, Nancy Opel, Margo Seibert and Emily Skinner - paying tribute to these and other groundbreaking women artists who stand on their shoulders today.

Artistic director Deborah Grace Winer is the author of On the Sunny Side of the Street: The Life and Lyrics of Dorothy Fields, which will be reissued on Amazon on March 8th in celebration of International Women's Day.

Says Deborah Grace Winer: "The persistent wit and brilliance of these women, just like their persistence in creating their iconic masterpieces of American song, make this show inspiring to create. It's easy to see the light when you sing 'On the Sunny Side of the Street,' or 'I've Got Your Number.' It just fills you with joy."

Since 1970, Lyrics & Lyricists, the pioneering American Songbook series, and one of 92Y's signature programs, has celebrated the work of songwriters like Jerome Kern, Cole Porter, Dorothy Fields, Betty Comden & Adolph Green, Sheldon Harnick, and David Zippel with champions and interpreters of the American Songbook including Kathleen Marshall, Rob Fisher, Billy Stritch, John Pizzarelli, Ted Sperling, Mark Lamos, and Ted Chapin. 92Y Lyrics & Lyricists receives support from Gilda and Henry Block; the Hite Foundation, Inc.; The Harold W. and Ida L. Goldstein Lecture Fund through the Estate of Sanford Goldstein; The Edythe Kenner Foundation; The Henry Nias Foundation, courtesy of Dr. Stanley Edelman; and the Wechsler Foundation.

