Lucky Number Seven: Celebrating the Many Tony Recognized Turns of Patti LuPone

Sassy, brassy, bawdy, and bold-- these are just a few adjectives used to describe the monstrous talent and intrepid persona of the one and only Patti LuPone. Throughout her career, these attributes have taken Patti to the absolute heights of stardom and this year has been no different as the star enjoys her seventh Tony nomination for her role playing opposite Christine Ebersole in the hit musical, War Paint,

Having previously won the Tony for 2008's Gypsy and 1980's Evita, Patti is no stranger to the Tony Awards stage. With Tony recognition spanning decades, the star has also scooped up five additional nominations for her roles in 2011's Women on the Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, 2006's Sweeney Todd, 1988's Anything Goes And 1976's The Robber Bridegroom.

As we march toward Sunday, let's take a peek back through Patti's illustrious Tony-honored roles and songs and reveal why Patti is not only 'back on top' as Helena Rubenstein- she never was down to begin with.