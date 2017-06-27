John Davidson Joins FINDING NEVERLAND Tour as 'Captain Hook' Tonight

Finding Neverland welcomes John Davidson to the role of Charles Frohman/Captain James Hook! John Davidson, star of TV (Hollywood Squares, That's Incredible), stage (Wicked, Oklahoma!), and music (12 albums) will begin performances in Finding Neverland tonight, June 27th, at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD.

Davidson was last seen on tour in Wicked as the Wizard. He has also been seen on Broadway in State Fair, Foxy and Oklahoma and Off-Broadway in High Infidelity and The Fantasticks. Davidson's numerous TV and feature film credits include "That's Incredible," "The New Hollywood Squares," "One Hundred Thousand Dollar Pyramid," "The Tonight Show," "The John Davidson Daytime Talk Show," "The Kraft Sum Music Hall," "The Girl With Something Extra," The Happiest Millionaire, The One And Only Genuine Original Family Band, Airport 80 and Edward Scissorhands.

The full company features Billy Harrigan Tighe (Pippin, The Book of Mormon) and Christine Dwyer (Wicked, Rent), with John Davidson (Wicked, Oklahoma), Karen Murphy (A Little Night Music, My Vaudeville Man),Turner Birthisel, Connor Jameson Casey, Wyatt Cirbus, Bergman Freedman, Tyler Patrick Hennessy, Colin Wheeler, Christina Belinsky, Caitlyn Caughell, Sarah Marie Charles, Adrianne Chu, Calvin L. Cooper, Dwelvan David, Nathan Duszny, Victoria Huston-Elem, Melissa Hunter McCann, Connor McRory, Thomas Miller, Noah Plomgren, Matthew Quinn, Will Ray, Kristine Reese, Corey Rives, Dee Tomasetta, and Matt Wolpe.

Finding Neverland, the Broadway musical that NPR says is "Far and Away the Best Musical of the Year!" has been enchanting audiences on tour under the visionary direction of Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. Paulus says "I am thrilled that John is joining the company of Finding Neverland. He is an incredible performer that will bring a commanding energy to the role of Charles Frohman and a mischievous enthusiasm to Captain James Hook."

Based on the Academy Award-winning Miramax motion picture by David Magee, and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up - one of the most beloved stories of all time. Directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Hair) with book by Olivier Award-nominee James Graham, music and lyrics by Gary Barlow (Take That) and Grammy Award- winner Eliot Kennedy, and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Mia Michaels ("So You Think You Can Dance," Cirque du Soleil's Delirium), this new musical, packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs, is a timeless story about the power of imagination... and spectacular proof that you never really have to grow up.

The production features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask (Pippin, Book of Mormon), lighting design by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (The Coast of Utopia, Pippin), costume design by Suttirat Anne Larlarb (Of Mice and Men), sound design by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans (Pippin, La Cage aux Folles), hair and make-up design by Richard Mawbey, projection design by Jon Driscoll, music supervision by Fred Lassen, musical direction by Ryan Cantwell and casting by Stewart/Whitley. Finding Neverland is Produced by Weinstein Live Entertainment and NETworks Presentations.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles