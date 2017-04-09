JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Headed Back to Broadway & West End for One Night Concerts?

Andrew Lloyd Webber was backstage today at the Olivier Awards and talked about JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, and his hopes for what we'll next see of the show that's about to celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2018.

His dream? He'd like to find a college or school on both sides of the pond to bring the show back for a night in a West End and a Broadway theatre to return the show to its original school roots.

It was also recently announced that that Elton John, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice will join forces on an animated big screen adaptation of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, with no dates yet announced.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a musical with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The story is based on the "coat of many colors" story of Joseph from the Bible's Book of Genesis. The musical opened on Broadway at the Royale Theatre in January 1982 and ran through September 1983, with 747 performances. Directed and choreographed by Tony Tanner, the off-Broadway cast reprised their roles, with Bill Hutton as Joseph, Laurie Beechman as the Narrator, and Tom Carder as Pharaoh. The production was recorded for release on the Chrysalis label, and is the first to feature the Prologue (dubbed on the Chrysalis release "You are what you feel"). The show received several Tony Award nominations including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Allen Fawcett replaced Hutton as Joseph in late June 1982. David Cassidy took over the role of Joseph in March 1983 and performed in the touring cast in 1983/1984

The musical opened in Toronto at the Elgin Theatre in July 1992, with Donny Osmond as Joseph and Janet Metz as the Narrator. The show was revived in the United States in 1993, playing in Los Angeles at the Pantages Theatre for 18 weeks and in San Francisco at the Golden Gate Theatre for an 8-week run before moving to Broadway, playing at the Minskoff Theatre from November 1993 to May 1994 for 231 performances. Directed by Steven Pimlott and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, the cast featured Michael Damian (Joseph), Kelli Rabke (Narrator), Clifford David (Jacob), and Robert Torti (Pharaoh). In 1999, a straight-to-video film starring Donny Osmond was released, directed by David Mallet. Osmond had toured North America in the role after opening the Toronto revival in 1992. In the film, Maria Friedman appears as the Narrator, Richard Attenborough as Jacob, Ian McNeice as Potiphar, Joan Collins as Mrs. Potiphar and Robert Torti as Pharaoh.

