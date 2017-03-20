Harvey Fierstein Responds to Alan Menken's Ursula Dream-Casting: 'Your Wish is My Command'

BroadwayWorld recently reported that Alan Menken is interested in casting Harvey Fierstein as Ursula in the new live action remake of The Little Mermaid. It seems that Fierstein would be happy to take the job!

In a post on Facebook shortly after the article went live, Fierstein said "Oh, Alan, no need to kill anyone. Your wish is my command. As for the rest of you... Oh, you poor unfortunate souls!!!!"

As BWW reported last August, Disney has put in place an all-star team to write music for a live action feature adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson's THE LITTLE MERMAID, featuring multi-Tony Award winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and multi-Oscar winning composer Alan Menken.

The music for the project is being described as "a remix of pre-existing songs" from the 1989 Disney animated classic, for which Menken won two Academy Awards. Marc Platt will produce the film alongside Miranda.

