Alan Menken Wants Harvey Fierstein for Ursula in Live Action LITTLE MERMAID

Speaking to Gay Times about the live action remake of Beauty and the Beast, legendary composer Alan Menken shared his dream casting for another live Disney reimagining: The Little Mermaid.

Menken suggested Harvey Fierstein, who originated the role of Edna in Hairspray on Broadway and collaborated with the composer on Newsies, would be great casting for Ursula the sea witch. "I've wanted Harvey Fierstein to play Ursula," Menken said. "I would kill for that!"

Read the full interview with Alan Menken in the latest issue of Gay Times.

As BWW reported last August, Disney has put in place an all-star team to write music for a live action feature adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson's THE LITTLE MERMAID, featuring multi-Tony Award winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and multi-Oscar winning composer Alan Menken.

The music for the project is being described as "a remix of pre-existing songs" from the 1989 Disney animated classic, for which Menken won two Academy Awards. Marc Platt will produce the film alongside Miranda.

Related Articles