HARRY POTTER Alum Robert Hardy Passes Away at 91

Aug. 3, 2017  

BBC News is reporting that actor Robert Hardy, best known for his portrayal of Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter film franchise, has passed away. He was 91.

Hardy's family was quoted saying, "Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work. Dad is also remembered as a meticulous linguist, a fine artist, a lover of music and a champion of literature, as well a highly respected historian, and a leading specialist on the longbow."

Hardy began acting at age 24 with The Royal Shakespeare Company. His Broadway credits include SOMEONE WAITING (1956) and FOUR WINDS (1957). On screen, he was known for roles in "Sense and Sensibility", "Middlemarch", and "All Creatures Great and Small".

Hardy was most recently seen on stage in the West End's production of THE AUDIENCE opposite Helen Mirren.

A well-loved actor, Hardy was remembered fondly on Twitter by his country and colleagues:

For more on Hardy's passing, visit BBC News here.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson


