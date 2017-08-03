HARRY POTTER Alum Robert Hardy Passes Away at 91

BBC News is reporting that actor Robert Hardy, best known for his portrayal of Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter film franchise, has passed away. He was 91.

Hardy's family was quoted saying, "Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work. Dad is also remembered as a meticulous linguist, a fine artist, a lover of music and a champion of literature, as well a highly respected historian, and a leading specialist on the longbow."

Hardy began acting at age 24 with The Royal Shakespeare Company. His Broadway credits include SOMEONE WAITING (1956) and FOUR WINDS (1957). On screen, he was known for roles in "Sense and Sensibility", "Middlemarch", and "All Creatures Great and Small".

Hardy was most recently seen on stage in the West End's production of THE AUDIENCE opposite Helen Mirren.

A well-loved actor, Hardy was remembered fondly on Twitter by his country and colleagues:

Robert Hardy read from Henry the Fifth at our 600th Anniversary of the Battle of Agincourt service in 2015. RIP. https://t.co/Mi9ysShwlW pic.twitter.com/ia4SP8FAr7 - Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) August 3, 2017

We are very sorry to hear of the death of Robert Hardy, who acted with us in the 40s & 50s incl this production of A Midsummer Night's Dream pic.twitter.com/VGmURonsFj - The RSC (@TheRSC) August 3, 2017

So very sad to hear about Robert Hardy. He was such a talented actor and everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him. - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 3, 2017

