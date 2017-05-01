Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin to Be Honored with 2017 Special Tony Awards for THE ENCOUNTER

The Tony Awards® Administration Committee has announced that Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin will be presented a Special Tony Award for their outstanding Sound Design on The Encounter.

"Gareth and Pete take the audience on a journey in The Encounter that is infused by the intimacy of sound, and the intricacies of that involvement were executed beautifully. They have created another dimension of the live theatrical experience, and we are thrilled to honor their work," said Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.

Gareth Fry is an award winning sound designer best known for creating work for leading UK theatre directors such as John Tiffany, Complicite's Simon McBurney, Sacha Wares and Katie Mitchell. Gareth is a three-time Olivier Award winner for Best Sound Design, most recently for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child", also winning for "Black Watch" and "Waves". Gareth has worked with Complicite since 1999, and spent 5 years working with Simon McBurney on the creation of "The Encounter". He is the chairman of the Association of Sound Designers. His work includes over 20 productions at the Royal National Theatre, over a dozen at the Royal Court and countless more at venues such as the Donmar Warehouse, Old Vic, Young Vic and in the West End. He was also part of Danny Boyle's creative team for the 2012 Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games. Mr. Fry runs workshops for directors exploring how they can use sound design in their work.

Pete has worked extensively with Complicité and Simon McBurney; most recently at the Royal Court on the stage production of Robert Evans' 'The Kid Stays in the Picture'. He also worked as Associate Sound Designer for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is now playing in London's West End. His work on Phyllida Lloyd's 'The Tempest' was seen earlier this year at St Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn. In 2016, Pete won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design alongside Gareth Fry for their work on Complicité's 'The Encounter'. His wide range of UK and international experience extends to work with The Royal Court, The Royal Shakespeare Company, Lyric Hammersmith, The Royal Exchange Theatre, and with companies such as Berlin's Schaubühne Theatre, Headlong and 59 Productions.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

