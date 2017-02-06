FREAKY FRIDAY Studio Cast Recording Tracklist Announced; Preview the Songs!

The world premiere studio recording of Freaky Friday, the new musical based on the beloved novel by Mary Rodgers and two hit Disney films, will be released by Walt Disney Records on March 10, 2017. The studio recording can be pre-ordered here.

The tracklist is as follows:

1. Prologue

2. Just One Day

3. The Hourglass

4. I Got This

5. What You Got

6. Oh, Biology

7. Vows

9. Somebody Has Got to Take the Blame

10. Watch Your Back

11. Parents Lie

12. Just One Day (Reprise)

13. Not Myself Today

14. Women and Sandwiches

15. Bring My Baby (Brother) Home

16. Go

17. After All of This and Everything

18. No More Fear

19. The Other Hourglass

20. Today and Ev'ry Day

Entertainment Weekly has a sneak peek of three songs from the recording: "Just One Day," "Busted," and "Oh Biology." Check them out HERE!

Featuring a book by Bridget Carpenter (TV's "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood") and a score by the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning team of Tom Kitt (music) and Brian Yorkey (lyrics), creators of the celebrated Broadway musicals Next to Normal and If/Then, Freaky Friday recently had its world premiere at the Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again before mom's big wedding. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the beloved novel by Mary Rodgers and two hit Disney films, is a hilarious, contemporary update of an American classic in which a mother and daughter really see what it is to be a family and experience each other's lives first-hand, if only for a day.

Related Articles