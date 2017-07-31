Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Talks to One of Broadway's Funniest Actors, ANASTASIA's John Bolton

One of Broadway's funniest guys, John Bolton, sits down with Rob and Kevin to discuss his incredibly wild and varied career. From DAMN YANKEES to CONTACT, SPAMALOT to A CHRISTMAS STORY, to this year's smash hit, Anastasia, John looks back on it all and offers us a glimpse into what it is like being a contemporary character actor.

John pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how he learned at the feet of Jerry Lewis, what it was like being a Susan Stroman standby, and why fighting Tim Curry was one of his most hair raising adventures.

Also, John shines the spotlight on Victor Garber, Mike Nichols, and Pasek and Paul!

