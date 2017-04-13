Everything Changes! Betsy Wolfe to Star as Jenna in WAITRESS Following Sara Bareilles

The producers of the smash hit Waitress have announced that Broadway star Betsy Wolfe will join the cast on June 13 in the lead role of expert pie-maker Jenna Hunterson. As previously announced, Sara Bareilles will play her final performance as Jenna on June 11.

Betsy Wolfe was last seen on Broadway in the critically acclaimed revival of Falsettos playing Cordelia. Other Broadway includes Bullets Over Broadway by Woody Allen, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture with Sherie Rene Scott, 110 in the Shade, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Wonderful Life. Wolfe played Cathy Hyatt in the Second Stage revival of The Last Five Years, Beth in Encores' Merrily We Roll Along,and premiered Up Here, a new musical by Bobby Lopez and Kristen Andrerson-Lopez at La Jolla Playhouse. She appears on the cast albums The Last Five Years, Falsettos, Bullets Over Broadway, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture, 110 in the Shade, 35MM, and Merrily We Roll Along. Wolfe made her Metropolitan Opera debut as Ida in Die Fledermaus under Maestro James Levine. Her sold-out concerts of Broadway Today alongside Darren Criss and Maestro Reineke include Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center. She has been a guest artist for over 40 Symphony, Pops, and Philharmonic Orchestras across the U.S. and internationally. She holds a BFA in musical theatre from Cincinnati Conservatory of Music (CCM).

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Celebrating over a year on Broadway since its first preview on March 25, 2016, Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47thStreet). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter of the chart-topping hits "Love Song" and "Brave" Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Earlier this year Waitress announced that it recouped its $12 million investment in less than 10 months on Broadway, making it and Hamilton the only two new musicals from the last Broadway season (2015-2016) to go into profit. The hit musical is now on sale through January 21st, 2018.

Waitress will begin its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office, 256 West 47th Street.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

