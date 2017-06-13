Everything Changes! Betsy Wolfe Joins WAITRESS Tonight!

Broadway star Betsy Wolfe will join the cast of Waitress tonight, June 13 in the lead role of expert pie-maker Jenna Hunterson. Wolfe will be joined by Joe Tippett, who also steps into the role of Earl tonight.

Drew Gehling will reprise the role he originated when he returns to the cast of Waitress on June 27, 2017 as Dr. Pomatter. Chris Diamantopoulos will play his final performance as Dr. Pomatter on June 25.

Betsy Wolfe was last seen on Broadway in the critically acclaimed revival of Falsettos playing Cordelia. Other Broadway includes Bullets Over Broadway by Woody Allen, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture with Sherie Rene Scott, 110 in the Shade, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Wonderful Life. Wolfe played Cathy Hyatt in the Second Stage revival of The Last Five Years, Beth in Encores' Merrily We Roll Along, and premiered Up Here, a new musical by Bobby Lopez and Kristen Andrerson-Lopez at La Jolla Playhouse. She appears on the cast albums The Last Five Years, Falsettos, Bullets Over Broadway, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture, 110 in the Shade, 35MM, and Merrily We Roll Along. Wolfe made her Metropolitan Opera debut as Ida in Die Fledermaus under Maestro James Levine. Her sold-out concerts of Broadway Today alongside Darren Criss and Maestro Reineke include Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center. She has been a guest artist for over 40 Symphony, Pops, and Philharmonic Orchestras across the U.S. and internationally. She holds a BFA in musical theatre from Cincinnati Conservatory of Music (CCM).

Joe Tippett has previously appeared on Broadway in Airline Highway. His regional and off-Broadway credits include the world premiere of Waitress at the A.R.T., All the Fine Boys at theNew Group, This Day Forward at the Vineyard, and Indian Summer and Familiar at Playwrights Horizons. Recently he's been seen on screen in "Bull," "Chicago Justice," "The Blacklist," License Plates and "Boardwalk Empire." He will also be seen on "Rise" next season on NBC.

Drew Gehling returns to Waitress after taking a hiatus to originate the role of Joe Bradley in the new musical Roman Holiday. Previous Broadway credits include: On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: A Minister's Wife (Lexy), Lincoln Center; Billy & Ray (Sistrom), Vineyard Theatre; I Believe, Lincoln Center; Anne of Green Gables (Gilbert Blythe), Lortel. Regional: Johnny Baseball, A.R.T.; Moby Dick; Jersey Boys; Hello Dolly, Paper Mill; Utah Shakespeare. Workshops: American Psycho, The Searchers, Big Fish, Sunset Boulevard. TV/Film: "Elementary," "Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight" (HBO), "30 Rock," "Smash," "The Daily Show," "Unsung Carolyn Leigh" (Live from Lincoln Center). Upcoming: "Succession" on HBO. Graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Celebrating over a year on Broadway since its first preview on March 25, 2016, Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47thStreet). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter of the chart-topping hits "Love Song" and "Brave" Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Earlier this year Waitress announced that it recouped its $12 million investment in less than 10 months on Broadway, making it and Hamilton the only two new musicals from the last Broadway season (2015-2016) to go into profit. The hit musical is now on sale through January 21st, 2018.

Waitress will begin its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October.

