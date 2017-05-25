ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME to Stream Live on BroadwayHD

BroadwayHD will live stream "Ernest Shackleton Loves Me," starring Wade McCollum and Valerie Vigoda on Wednesday, June 7 at 8:00 p.m. EDT with a pre-show feature beginning at 7:45 p.m. EDT. The show will be available on BroadwayHD.com for an on-demand encore until June 24.

The strictly limited engagement of "Ernest Shackleton Loves Me" plays through June 11, 2017 at Tony Kiser Theatre. It's directed by Obie Award winner Lisa Peterson and written by Tony Award winner Joe Dippier ("Memphis"). With music composed by Brendan Milburn and lyrics by Valerie Vigoda, featuring production design by Alexander V. Nichols ("Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway"), costume design by Chelsea Cook, sound design by Tony Award winner Rob Kaplowitz ("Fela!") and music direction and orchestrations by Ryan O'Connell.

ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME is the epic musical adventure starring GrooveLily's fierce and funny electro-violinist Valerie Vigoda (Striking 12), and the courageous and charismatic Wade McCollum (Priscilla Queen of the Desert). This innovative, high-tech adventure tells the story of a sleep-deprived single mom who struggles to work as a video game music composer. Unexpectedly, she is contacted across time by the famous polar explorer, Ernest Shackleton. Inspired by her music, he shares his epic Antarctic journey with her in video and song. Against all odds, they discover that their greatest inspiration lies within each other.

For BroadwayHD, "Ernest Shackleton Loves Me" marks the streaming service's tenth live stream, following live stream productions of "She Loves Me," "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical," "Long Day's Journey into Night" and most recently "THE GABRIELS: Election Year in The Life of One Family". This summer, BroadwayHD will be adding multiple titles to its on-demand library including, "On the Exhale," "Daddy Long Legs" and "If I Forget."

Photo Credit: Jeff Carpenter

