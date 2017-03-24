Disney's Live-Action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Cross $500 Million at Global Box Office

Comingsoon.net reports that Walt Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST earned another $10.9 million at the domestic box office yesterday, bringing the film's seven-day total to $228.6 million. The film can now boast that it is among the top seven opening weeks of all-time and is expected to hold its top position this weekend against new entries such as Power Rangers, Life and CHIPS.

Internationally, the film took in an additional $17.8 million on Thursday, bringing its overseas sum to $262 million and worldwide total to $490.6 million. The site predicts the movie will easily cross the $500 million mark worldwide today.



Earnings from key international markets are as follows:



China $60.3M

UK $34.2M

Mexico $18.4M

Brazil $16.8M

Korea $15.3M

Germany $12.4M

Italy $11.1M

Spain $8.7M

Philippines $8.4M

Russia $8.2M

Indonesia $5.3M

Hong Kong $4.5M

Taiwan $3.6M

Thailand $3.3M

Other $51.4M

Total $262.0M

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is now in theaters and is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winnerKevin Kline as Maurice, BELLE'S eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast" is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winnerTim Rice.

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

