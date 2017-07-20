DVR Alert: HAMILTON Star Miguel Cervantes Visits NBC's TODAY

Today, July 20th, actor Miguel Cervantes, currently starring as Alexander Hamilton in the Chicago production of Hamilton, will stop by the 9- 10 am/ET hour of NBC's TODAY.

Director Christopher Nolan and Tony Award winner Mark Rylance will also appear on the show to discuss their new film DUNKIRK. BWW will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available!



Cervantes recently released a new original song 'Til the Calm Comes about his family, wife Kelly and their personal journey with their baby daughter Adelaide's struggle with epilepsy. Miguel recorded the song with fellow Hamilton cast members. The song and music video debuted live at the 19th Annual Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE) Benefit in Chicago on May 15th, 2017, which raised over $2 million in one night. The song is now available for purchase on iTunes and all proceeds will be donated to CURE.



The actor's past credits include Broadway's If/Then, American Idiot and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway credits include Giant Public Theater. TV credits - "Madame Secretary," "Person of Interest," "Brain Dead," "Blacklist," "Royal Pains."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

