DVR Alert: Darren Criss to Perform; Bette Midler to Visit NBC's TODAY

BWW has learned that on Wednesday, August 2nd, Broadway alum Darren Criss (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, HOW TO SUCCEED) will perform on NBC's TODAY during the 9-10 am hour. Dean Cain, Will Poulter and Algee Smith are also set to appear on the show. Criss is the co-creator and producer of Elsie Fest, taking place this year on October 8 at the SummerStage in Central Park in New York City.

In addition, NBC shares that on Sunday, August 6th, Tony Award winner Bette Midler, currently starring in the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, will stop by the show.

BWW will bring you video of both appearances as soon as it becomes available.

About HELLO DOLLY: HELLO DOLLY received 10 Tony nominations and won the award for Best Revival of a Musical. Michael Stewart's (book) and Jerry Herman's (music and lyrics) masterpiece, Hello, Dolly!, returns to Broadway starring none other than Bette Midler. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly! is playing Broadway's legendary Shubert Theatre.

This production, the first new production of Hello, Dolly! to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, will pay tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

