DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Will Roland Will Takeover BroadwayWord's Social Media Today

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that Dear Evan Hansen's Will Roland will be taking over our Twitter and Instagram accounts today! Tune in to get an up close and personal behind-the-scenes look at the hit Broadway production!

Check out BroadwayWorld on Twitter and Instagram!

Will Roland is a Brooklyn-based actor and singer making his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen. He also starred in the show at New York's Second Stage and Arena Stage. Other theater credits include The Black Suits (CTG & Barrington), The Bus (59E59), LoserSongs (Don't Tell Mama), and Academia Nuts! (NYMF).



A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), stars Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, and Asa Somers.

