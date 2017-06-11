DEAR EVAN HANSEN Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Musical

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Musical. The show is the recipient of nine Tony Award nominations including Best Book of a Musical: Steven Levenson; Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul; Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Ben Platt; Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Mike Faist; Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones; Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Japhy Weideman; Best Direction of a Musical: Michael Greif and Best Orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire. Watch highlights from the musical below!

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.



Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it. Hailed by critics and audiences alike, the show pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") now takes the next step on its remarkable journey: Broadway.

