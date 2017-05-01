Dance Captain Dance Attack
Click Here for More Articles on Dance Captain Dance Attack

DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Dances Through Life Again with WICKED's Sterling Masters & Nicky Venditti

May. 1, 2017  

BroadwayWorld is excited to continue our exclusive series: DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players.

In the episode below, Ben (a member of the original Broadway cast of Wicked) dances through life once more with dance captains Sterling Masters and Nicky Venditti. Can you keep up?

Now it's your turn to be the star! Gather your dance troupe, theatre group, friends, family, glee club, show choir, fellow dancers, singers actors, dreamers etc. and film yourselves performing the learned choreography at your school, church, studio, theater, grocery store, barnyard (wherever the spirit moves you) and send it to us at DCDA@broadwayworld.com. And YOU could be featured in a special video celebrating the best submissions in the #DCDA community. Get creative and get ready to sweat, laugh and have a DANCE ATTACK!!!

DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Dances Through Life Again with WICKED's Sterling Masters & Nicky Venditti
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron Ben Cameron has appeared on Broadway in the original companies of Wicked, Aida and Broadway's Footloose and has toured with Sweet Charity, Fame, Tommy, Footloose (read more...)

  • BWW TV Exclusive: Baldwin Wallace Stars (and Stars to Be) Slay at Broadway Sessions
  • BWW TV Exclusive: CCM Legacy Shines at Broadway Sessions!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: SUNDAY Sings Sondheim at (Broadway) Sessions!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Welcomes Grads from Webster University!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Hits the High Notes of Andrew Lloyd Webber
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Opens Up the Mic for Up-and-Comers!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com