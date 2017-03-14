Confirmed: Iain Armitage to Star in New CBS Comedy YOUNG SHELDON
CBS today announced the series order of YOUNG SHELDON, a new half-hour, single-camera comedy for broadcast in the 2017-2018 season. Created by Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro, the series follows "The Big Bang Theory's" Sheldon Cooper at the age of 9, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school.
Jon Favreau is directing/executive producing the first episode of the series, which stars Iain Armitage as 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper, as well as Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak will serve as executive producers of the series, from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television. Jim Parsons will also narrate the comedy as Adult Sheldon.
Eight-year-old Iain can currently be seen in HBO's "Big Little Lies," playing Shailene Woodley's on-screen son. He recently made TV appearances on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and the StEve Harvey-hosted kids competition show "Little Big Shots." Of course theater fans know him best for his adorable reviews of Broadway shows.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos