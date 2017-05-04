Chad Kimball, Laurel Harris, The Doo Wop Project and More Set for NF HOPE CONCERT at SubCulture

An impressive collection of Broadway talent will come together Monday, May 8, 2017 for New York City's inaugural NF Hope Concert at SubCulture New York.

Benefit organizer Jeff Leibow, formerly of Jersey Boys, has brought together an incredible list of Broadway elite including Mary Callanan (Bandstand, Mama Mia), The Doo Wop Project (with Tony Nominee Charl Brown, Russell Fischer, Dwayne Milan, Dominic Nolfi, and Dominic Scaglione Jr.), Chad Kimball (Tony Award nominee, Come From Away, Memphis), Laurel Harris (Beautiful, In Transit, Wicked), Rob Marnell (Beautiful, Jersey Boys), Aaron Ramey (The Bridges Of Madison County, Curtains, Young Frankenstein), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, Jersey Boys), Nasia Thomas (Beautiful) and more for a spectacular evening of entertainment to raise awareness and financial support for Neurofibromatosis Network, an organization dedicated to families and individuals suffering from Neurofibromatosis (NF).

"We are blown away by the generosity of the Broadway community," says Leibow. "We have had so many performers offering to be a part of this inaugural New York event, we have had to turn some away."

Tickets start at $75 and are available online at nfhope.org/NYCConcert.

The inaugural NF Hope Concert took place in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2011. Since then, the event has grown by leaps and bounds and is now expanding into new markets, increasing its reach to raise awareness for Neurofibromatosis research and advocacy.

NF is a genetic disorder of the nervous system characterized by tumors, which can grow on any nerve in the body without warning. Leibow's young daughter, Emma, was diagnosed with this condition in 2010 when she was just nine months old. As Leibow and his wife, Melody, learned more about the disorder's devastating effects, they conceived the idea for the concert with the realization that they had an obligation to Emma and the nearly 130,000 people living with NF to educate others about the disorder. Although it is a very common genetic disorder, most people are unaware that NF affects 1 in 2,500 people making it more prevalent than Cystic Fibrosis, hereditary Muscular Dystrophy, Huntington's Disease, and Tay Sachs combined.

Every year, Emma has supplied Leibow and his wife all the inspiration they need to make this event a success, but complications in the last eighteen months have given them even more to fight for.

"In January of 2016, doctors discovered a rapidly growing tumor in Emma's brain," said Leibow. "We spent last year meeting with oncologists and a team of other doctors coming up with an action plan. The monitoring of this tumor resulted in the discovery of a complex of tumors in her left leg that present the danger of an incurable NF-specific cancer. This new challenge has fueled our drive to take the NF Hope Concert to new markets like New York in the hopes of making an even bigger difference in Emma's life and the lives of the tens of thousands living with NF in this country."

A silent auction will be available with signed posters from a number of Broadway's biggest hits including Hamilton, Aladdin, Beautiful, In Transit and more. The auction will open for viewing the evening of the concert at 6:00 p.m. inside SubCulture.

For more information on NF Hope, visit www.nfhope.org/NYCConcert. You can follow NF hope on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT JEFF LEIBOW:

Jeff recently finished a seven-year (2,700 performances) run as Nick Massi in the original Las Vegas productions of Jersey Boys. Other Broadway/Off-Broadway sit-downs: the San Francisco production of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Regional: The Last Five Years (SF Bay Area Theatre Critics Nomination), the world premiere of the Tony Award-Winning Memphis, Putting It Together (SF Bay Area Theatre Critics Nomination), Smokey Joe's Cafe and more. Film/TV: The Other Guys, Heirloom, The Mark. Jeff has performed live On America's Got Talent, The Queen Latifah Show, The Doctors and more. His debut single, "Let's See What Love's Gonna Say" is currently available on iTunes and Apple Music. He, along with his wife, Melody, is also the founder of the NF Hope Concert, an annual charity concert inspired by his six year old daughter, benefitting Neurofibromatosis Network. The 7th Annual Las Vegas NF Hope Concert will be held at The Venetian on October 22, 2017. www.jeffleibow.com @jeffleibow

ABOUT NF NETWORK

Neurofibromatosis (NF) Network was established in 1990 and is the leading organization supporting the education, awareness and research through advocacy to help find a cure for NF. You can find more information about Neurofibromatosis Network at www.nfnetwork.org or by calling the office at 630.627.1115. @nfnetwork

ABOUT SUBCULTURE

SubCulture is a music and performing arts venue located in the historic NoHo neighborhood of downtown Manhattan. Founded by brothers and lifelong music lovers Marc and Steven Kaplan, the venue was designed to foster an intimate connection between artists and the audience by incorporating the absolute best in sound and lighting technology into a room with naturally strong acoustic and architectural features. The venue has received praise from The New York Times, The New Yorker, New York Magazine, and Time Out New York for its exquisite sound, comfortable aesthetic, and unparalleled hospitality for guests and artists alike. www.subculturenewyork.com @subculture_NYC

ABOUT CHAD KIMBALL

Chad Kimball is a Tony Nominee, Best Leading Actor in a Musical for creating the role of Huey Calhoun in the Tony Award winning Broadway Musical Memphis (The Shubert). Mr. Kimball received nominations for the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Actor as well. He is currently on Broadway in Come From Away after tryouts at La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Ford's Theatre and The Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto. Mr. Kimball was also seen on Broadway as John Lennon in Lennon (The Broadhurst). He donned the guise of Milky-White in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods (also at the Broadhurst) with Vanessa Williams. Other Broadway credits include The Civil War (The St. James) and Good Vibrations (The Eugene O'Neill). Off-Broadway: Finian's Rainbow (Irish Repertory Theatre), My Life With Albertine (Playwright's Horizons), Godspell (York Theatre), and Murder in the First (The Director's

Company). Regional theatre includes Sweeney Todd (Signature Theatre), Baby (Papermill Playhouse) Chess in concert and Little Fish (The Blank) and Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre), among others. Mr. Kimball won a Bistro Award for his solo concert, which he reprised at Joe's Pub. He is a graduate of the Boston Conservatory. www.chadkimball.com @chadkimball1

ABOUT THE DOO WOP PROJECT

Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning, tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. Throughout the show DWP takes audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, the Temptations, and the Four Seasons all the way to Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Amy Winehouse. Featuring current and former stars of Broadway's smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, the Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate-and in some cases entirely reimagine some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history. The Doo Wop Project features Charl Brown, a 2013 Tony Nominee for his performance as Smokey Robison in Motown; The Musical. Dominic Scaglione Jr. who played Frankie Valli on Broadway in Las Vegas and Chicago. Russell Fischer, who played the role of Joey Pesci in Jersey Boys on Broadway. Dominic Nolfi, who played the role of Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys on Broadway. Dwayne Cooper "The Bass" has been seen in Motown; The Musical and in Hairspray on Broadway. Musical Direction by Sonny Paladino, who is currently the Musical Supervisor for Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. thedoowopproject.com @DooWopProject

ABOUT AARON RAMEY

Aaron grew up in northeastern Ohio having spent several of his formative childhood years in southwestern Kentucky. He earned his BFA in Musical Theater at Otterbein University and moved to New York City in December of 1997. Not long afterwards, he landed his first big job understudying both the Beast and Gaston on the National Tour of Disney's Beauty & the Beast (his lips are sealed about the magic of the final transformation scene). Two years later, he made his Broadway debut in the Original Cast of multiple Tony Award-winning Thoroughly Modern Millie. Other Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County (Original Cast), Curtains, Jekyll & Hyde, Young Frankenstein and The Visit. He has done several national tours including Sweet Charity (opposite Molly Ringwald) and the recent pre-Broadway tour of Jekyll & Hyde. He has appeared at more regional theaters than you can shake a stick at. Most recently, he starred as Wallace Porter in The Circus in Winter, a brand new musical at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut. Additional regional credits include Oklahoma!, Carousel, Next to Normal, 1776, Camelot and many others. In addition to his theatrical work, Aaron has made several television appearances including A Gifted Man, Kings, All My Children, Guiding Light and more. Aaron is a proud member of Actor's Equity Association and also moonlights as an in-home Tech Support Professional. www.aaronramey.net @nyc_awr

ABOUT LAUREL HARRIS

Laurel Harris just finished covering three principle roles in Broadway's first a cappella musical, In Transit. She now plays "Betty" in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and is the Carole King understudy. Previously on Broadway, Laurel was the Evita understudy in the revival of Evita starring Ricky Martin. She toured the country as Elphaba on the National Tour of Wicked and was with the company for three years. A graduate from the University of Michigan, Laurel loves to bake cakes and cookies in her spare time and recently started a side business called Stage Door Cakes. www.laurelharris.com @harrislaurel

ABOUT ROB MARNELL

Since graduating from Elon University in 2006 with a BFA in Music Theatre, Rob has worked professionally as an actor all across the country. Most notably he originated the character of Alex in Dreamworks' National Tour of Madagascar Live, starred as Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys at the Paris Las Vegas (as well as played Joe Long in Clint Eastwood's feature film adaptation) & made his Broadway debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical where he currently understudies 3 leading roles. While out in Las Vegas, Rob began production on a self-titled EP for which he played every instrument. In 2014 he married his high school sweetheart & fellow Broadway actress, Laurel Harris in Raleigh, NC. In addition to performing on Broadway, Rob enjoys making comedic digital shorts & playing the drums for the NYC-based cover band Poppy's Suitcase. www.robmarnell.com @robmarnell

ABOUT MARY CALLANAN

Mary Callanan is currently performing in Bandstand at the Jacobs Theatre. Previously, Mary played Marge in the National Tour of The Bridges Of Madison County. Broadway: Rosie in the final Broadway company of Mamma Mia! and Mrs. Pugh/ Miss Hannigan understudy in Annie. Tours: Mamma Mia!, Sound Of Music, Big, and Damn Yankees. Regional: Gypsy (Rose), BBAJ (Storyteller), Mame (Vera), Les Miserables (Mme.Thenardier), Falsettos (Dr. Charlotte) Menopause: The Musical (Earth), Follies (Hattie), Batboy (Hightower), Sweeney Todd (Lovett), Sunday In The Park (Nurse), Chicago (Mama), Violet (Old Lady), Late Night Cathechism and ALL the nuns in Nunsense! Cabaret work in NY, Boston, Provincetown, and yes, cruise ships. Proud member of Actor's Equity. www.marycallanan.com

ABOUT JENNY LEE STERN

Jenny Lee Stern Broadway Credits include Rocky (Original Broadway Cast) and A Christmas Story (Madison Square Garden). She toured the country as "Mary Delgado" in Jersey Boys, originating the role in the Chicago and Toronto companies. Off-Broadway, Ms. Stern garnered critical acclaim for her portrayals of Judy Garland, Patti Lupone, Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster (and more!) in Forbidden Broadway: Alive & Kicking. She now is a "Guest Diva" in Forbidden Broadway's latest installment in NYC, Spamilton: An American Parody. Ms. Stern has been seen frequently on the cabaret circuit in NYC, performing at Town Hall, Feinstein's, Birdland, Lincoln Center, and 54 Below, including her solo show Just A Girl. Regionally, she has found her niche playing "Patsy Cline" in Always...Patsy Cline. She recently played the role for the 5th time at the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia. She has been seen on TV in The Sopranos, The Mysteries Of Laura, and Harry, as well as annually in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade. Jenny studied acting at NYU and North Carolina School of the Arts. She is mother to two young daughters and lives happily in Doylestown, PA. www.jennyleestern.com @jennyleestern

ABOUT NASIA THOMAS

Nasia Thomas has been seen in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Little Eva) National Tour: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical first National Tour (Swing). All thanks to God, her incredible mother, her support system of amazing family and friends, Elon University and The Governors School for the Arts. @nasiavthomas

