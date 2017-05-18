Celia Keenan-Bolger, Anita Gillette & More Will Star in Second Stage's A PARALLELOGRAM

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director, Casey Reitz, Executive Director) has announced complete casting for its upcoming New York premiere production of Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Bruce Norris' play, A Parallelogram, directed by current Tony nominee Michael Greif.

The cast includes JUAN CASTANO, Tony nominee Anita Gillette (Chapter Two), Celia Keenan-Bolger (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), and Stephen Kunken (Enron).

A PARALLELOGRAM will begin previews on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rdStreet). Opening night is Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 6:30pm.

If you knew in advance exactly what was going to happen in your life, and how everything was going to turn out, and if you knew you couldn't do anything to change it, would you still want to go on with your life? That is the question facing Bee who, much to Jay's confusion, can click through different moments in her life with the touch of a remote control. Past, present and future collide in this sharp existential comedy that questions whether we can make peace with those things we don't have the power to change.

A PARALLELOGRAM will feature scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Matt Tierney, animal training by William Berloni and casting by Telsey + Co.

This production is supported by a generous grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

