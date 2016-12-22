Celebrate the Holidays with Theatre's Booziest Podcast, Broadwaysted!

We're breaking out the Mulled Cider and the Winter Sangria--okay, the full bar is out this week for a very special Holiday Episode recorded live at the Broadwaysted Holiday Party!

Kimberly added "Official Hostess" to her list of job titles this week as she opened her home to us and all of our #FriendsOfTheShow! We have a blast playing games and discussing favorite holiday memories with Lacretta, Max Crumm, Andrew Kober, Haley Podschun, Brendon Stimson, Robbie Rozelle, Squigs, Brian CharLes Johnson, Stephany Mora, Emily Marshall, and #EnemyOfTheShow Jay Schmidt (who happens to live where we had the party #FianceOfTheGameMaster.)

This special, extended episode also includes special audio Holiday Cards to our #FansOfTheShow containing favorite Holiday movies and traditions from Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan, Hannah Elless, Lesli Margherita, Antoine L. Smith, Cameron Adams, Ruby Lewis, Aaron J Albano, AJ Shively, Samantha Massell, and Paige Davis.

During the party, we play Dirty Hands on a Hardbody and "What's My Line" with lyrics submitted by @Broadwaysted followers on Twitter/Instagram (bonus points for holiday lyrics!). Of course, Santa stuffed our stockings with Lights of Broadway Show Cards, so we also played LOB "Take a Hint," LOB "Holiday Dinner," a LOB Broadwaysted Mad Lib, and a wild party round of LOB Celebrity.

We're full of the Holiday Spirit...and Holiday spirits, so join in the party and get Broadwaysted. And from all of us on the Broadwaysted Crew, we wish you a very Happy and Healthy-Pour Holiday! (Don't forget to #staysafe)