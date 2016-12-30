Cast of off-Broadway's CAGNEY Proves 'The Show Must Go On'!

The cast of off-Broadway's hit musical Cagney, which follows the life of the legendary James Cagney from the streets of New York to one of Hollywood's brightest stars, proved the old adage that the show must go on.

According to Page Six, Robert Creighton, who portrays the show's titular role, came down with a bad case of laryngitis on Wednesday evening. To add to the complications, his understudy was also out with the flu, putting the cast and crew in a difficult situation.



The site reports that Creighton went on stage and acted the role of the famous song-and-dance man, while music director Matt Perri, who was originally set to conduct the evening's performance, sang the songs from the offstage right wing. A source tells Page Six, "The show received a huge ovation." Following the performance, audience members in attendance were each given a copy of the cast recording so that they could also enjoy Creighton performing the musical numbers. Sounds like overall, the night was just Yankee Doodle Dandy!

CAGNEY, with book by Peter Colley (The Donnelly) and music & lyrics by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern (Fame, First Wives Club), officially opened at The Westside Theatre on April 3, 2016. Directed by Bill Castellino (Storyville, Jolson), and with choreography by Joshua Bergasse (On The Town, Gigi), and music direction by Matt Perri (Finding Neverland, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), the six-member cast stars Broadway veteran and hoofer Robert Creighton (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes, The Lion King) as the legendary James Cagney, with Jeremy Benton (42nd Street), Danette Holden (Annie), Bruce Sabath (Company), Josh Walden (Ragtime), and Ellen Zolezzi (Seussical).



CAGNEY, a dramatic new musical, follows the life of the legendary James Cagney from the streets of New York to his rise from a vaudeville song-and-dance man to one of the brightest stars of Hollywood as the original tough guy. Broadway's Robert Creighton leads a cast of six who tap dance through a score that blends original music with classic George M. Cohan favorites: Give My Regards To Broadway, You're A Grand Old Flag, and Yankee Doodle Dandy. Cagney received its New York premiere at The York Theatre Company, last spring, where it played a limited five-week sold out engagement.

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg

Related Articles