Broadwaysted Welcomes Annoying Actor Friend and Justin 'Squigs' Robertson for a 2016 Year in Review

This week on Broadwaysted we are celebrating all things 2016 with an End of the Year Review and we're excited to welcome back #FriendsOfTheShow Justin "Squigs" Robertson and Annoying Actor Friend Andrew Briedis! In the exciting conclusion to #Kev4Ham, Kevin talks about his experience seeing HAMILTON (Spoiler Alert: He Liked it) and then we discuss the many amazing incarnations of Sally Bowles.

We salute our favorite "rewind" segments in shows, give a shout out to Jennifer Holliday for being a Light Catcher, and then Bryan and Kimberly talk about how much they loved PUFFS. We discuss our favorite shows and performances of 2016 and the things we're looking forward to in 2017, we make some way-too-early 2017 Tony Predictions, and we "phone a friend" to talk to Greg Hildreth about some crazy 2016 gossip!

Game Master Kimberly leads us in a new game, "Was That This Year?" and then we play "Bing and Purge" with the Lights of Broadway Show Cards! It's been a crazy year for all of us, including the Broadwaysted Crew, and we're so thankful that our #FansOfTheShow have joined us in our first year for Broadway's best happy hour! See ya in 2017 (and at BroadwayCon!) for plenty more theatre memories, but until then, join us for the last Broadwaysted of the year!

Andrew's Bio : Andrew Briedis is an actor, writer, and Social Media personality who rose to fame with his shenanigans as the satirical personality "Annoying Actor Friend." As an actor, Andrew most notably appeared in a production of The Boy Friend directed by original star Julie Andrews. As "Annoying Actor Friend," Andrew has written and published two books, #SOBLESSED and #GRATEFUL. The audiobook recording of #SOBLESSED features an all star Broadway cast, including: Alan Cumming, Lesli Margherita, Megan Hilty, Julia Murney, Will Swenson, Keala Settle, Tituss Burgess, Krysta Rodriguez, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and Brian Dennehy. A huge fan of Jurassic Park and the man who convinced the internet for a time that he was playing a transgender Michelle Tanner in the Netflix series FULLER HOUSE, you can follow Andrew on Twitter/Instagram @AndrewBriedis and see his "Annoying Actor Friend" antics @Actor_Friend

Squigs' Bio: Justin "Squigs" Robertson is an acclaimed illustrator and caricaturist specializing in capturing the ephemeral and collaborative art form of theatre. He has been hailed by the New York Times as one of the "Line King's Heirs", carrying on the theatrical caricature traditions exemplified by legendary Times artist Al Hirschfeld. His illustrations have been seen regularly since 2010 as the Broadway Ink feature on Broadway.com. They have also appeared in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, Variety, the Playbill Broadway Yearbook, Jennifer Ashley Tepper's Untold Stories of Broadwayseries, and in promotional campaigns for Actors' Equity Association (including their "Ask If It's Equity" efforts and the cover of their centennial book Performance of the Century), Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS, the Theatre World Awards, and theatrical productions in New York, London, and around the world. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for many years, and now calls New York City his home. Follow him @callmesquigs and follow Lights of Broadway Show Cards @LightsofBway

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

