Broadwaysted Podcast Welcomes Everyone's Favorite Turn of the Century Reporter, Kara Lindsay!

Extra! Extra! Mix together alcohol, the Broadwaysted Crew, and NEWSIES and WICKED star Kara Lindsay and "Watch What Happens!" This week we pour out red wine, tequila, and whiskey and Kara spills about her experiences in NEWSIES on Broadway and in the upcoming Fathom Events film!

Since we're celebrating Valentine's Day today, we play "Sweetheart Bingo" and Kara talks about her real-life romance with husband Kevin Massey and their outdoorsy proposal story.

Game Master Kimberly introduces "Who Do You Love" (a twist on "Where the Heck Am I?") and we have a serious debate about the best Romantic Comedy. Kara raves about NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, the incredible Keala Settle, and then reads one of Kevin's Lights of Broadway Show Card Mad Libs for Valentine's Day.

Alexa makes a special appearance, we discuss our favorite pizza in the city and our favorite beers...oh, and Kevin is wearing pjs during this episode. To find out why and to hear Kara's best advice she ever received (her answer is amazing by the way), make sure to tune in as Kara Lindsay gets Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

Kara's Bio :

Kara Lindsay is a talented Musical Theatre performer who gained attention in the lead role in the Paper Mill Playhouse production of LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE (with future husband Kevin Massey!) Kara then originated the role of Katherine Plumber in the celebrated Disney Broadway hit, NEWSIES. She can currently be seen on Broadway playing the Galinda in WICKED, a role that she has also played on the tour. Recently, Kara returned to the role of Katherine Plumber to film NEWSIES for Fathom Events. You can follow Kara @KaraLindsay1.

