Broadwaysted Podcast Welcomes DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Emmy-Winner Michael Park

Yo. Sup? Oh you know, just chilling while Game Master Kimberly is off on her honeymoon. This week, it's a Broadwaysted Bro-isode with Dear Evan Hansen'S Michael Park. The boys are cracking some brews while Michael talks about his experience with PHANTOM (no not the one you're thinking) and Kevin and Bryan talk about their Bro-date to see PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway for the first time (yes, that one).

Michael chats about his early days swapping contracts and apartment leases with James Barbour and then Bryan and Michael talk about an entire league of professional sports that Kevin didn't even know existed (Bro Fail).

Kevin takes over Game Master duties and introduces a new game inspired by Dear Evan Hansen'S "To Break in a Glove" called "To Speak in a Song" where Michael and Bryan (kind of sadly) try to identify cast albums from hearing Kevin recite recorded dialogue. Luckily the "tried and true" Dirty HANDS ON A HARDBODY and Broadwaysted Mad Lib with Lights of Broadway Show Cards fair much better. Michael also gives us some really great insight into his journey with Dear Evan Hansen and we get a bit bro-motional --but we bring it back in with important words from our dads. Grab a beer and join the boys as we get Bro-adwaysted with #FriendOfTheShow Michael Park!

About Michael :

Michael Park is known to many fans for his role as Jack Snyder on As the World Turns--a role for which he won back-to-back Emmy Awards in 2010 and 2011. On stage, he has originated roles in two Broadway musicals: Angus Tuck in Tuck Everlasting and Larry Murphy in the critically-acclaimed Dear Evan Hansen. Michael also played Monty in the original Off-Broadway production of Violet and his other many credits include Hello Again, Carousel, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Little Me, and the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying with Daniel Radcliffe. Follow Michael @park24hrs

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

