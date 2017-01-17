Broadwaysted Podcast Welcomes Barricade Boy Chris McCarrell

This week we're so excited there's no empty chairs at our table as we sit down with Broadway's Chris McCarrell!

We pour out margaritas of sorts (margaritas with tequila and the vegetable juice Kevin brought) and discuss Chris's experience in LES MISERABLES on Broadway.

The group chats about British Megamusicals, the crazy Elphaba riffs out there (shout out to Christine Dwyer!), and we give a huge shout out to the amazing performances given by Broadway understudies!

Game Master Kimberly leads us in (an insanely hard) "Megamusical Quiz" and then Chris does a (very complicated) Broadwaysted Mad Libs with Lights of Broadway Show Cards. We have lots of laughs and juice with four sweet potatoes, so make sure to tune in and join us as Chris McCarrell!

Listen to the episode here:

Chris's Bio :

Chris McCarrell made his Broadway debut in the revival of Les Miserables, originally performing the role of Joly and understudying Marius and later taking over the role of Marius. Chris also appeared as Lost Boy "Nibs" in the NBC special Peter Pan Live! Next, Chris will be appearing as the lead, Percy Jackson, in the new musical The Lightning Thief based on the incredibly popular novel by Rick Riordan. A graduate of Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music and a native Ohioan, you can follow him on social media @ChrisMzCarrell

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

