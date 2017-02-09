Broadway's Michael C. Hall to Play JFK in Season 2 of Netflix's THE CROWN

Variety reports that Michael C. Hall will take on the role of President John F. KENNEDY in the second season of Netflix's THE CROWN. In addition, "Quarry" star Jodi Balfour will portray First Lady Jackie Kennedy. Matthew Goode also joins the cast as Lord Snowden, husband of Princess Margaret.

While no premiere date for the show's sophomore season has been announced, the series will reportedly leap ahead to the 1960s, as Queen Elizabeth II loses her third prime minister to scandal.



"The Crown" won two Golden Globes in January for best drama series and best actress in a drama, Claire Foy. Foy and John Lithgow, who played Winston Churchill, also received SAG Awards for their performances.



Michael C. Hall starred in the off-Broadway production of LAZARUS. His Broadway credits include HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, THE REALISTIC JONESES, CABARET, CHICAGO and SKYLIGHT.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

