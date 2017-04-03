Broadway Breakup- SIGNIFICANT OTHER Sets Final Dates, Tickets on Sale Through July

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Significant Other is now entering its final weeks of performances on Broadway. Tickets are available through July 2.

Significant Other began previews at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.) on Tuesday, February 14th and officially opened Thursday, March 2nd.

Broadway debut of playwright Joshua Harmon is complemented by the Broadway debut of director Trip Cullman, who guided the play to its successful off-Broadway engagement. The cast features Gideon Glick (Spring Awakening), Barbara Barrie (Company). John Behlmann (Journey's End), Sas Goldberg (Stunning), Rebecca Naomi Jones (American Idiot), Lindsay Mendez (Wicked) and Luke Smith (Peter and the Starcatcher Tour).

People and relationships change. But what if everyone is changing faster than you? Is finding " one" the only path to happiness? That's exactly what's racing through the mind of Jordan Berman as his best friends all find their Significant Others. Is separation anxiety from your friends normal? At least his grandma isn't too busy to take his calls. It's a show that's a lot like life - sometimes absurd, always honest and full of humor.

Significant Other began at Roundabout atre Company following the professional debut and world premiere of Joshua Harmon's play Bad Jews at Roundabout Underground's Black Box in fall 2012. Bad Jews was the first play to transfer to the Roundabout's Laura Pels atre and became the third most produced licensed play last season. Significant Other becomes Roundabout's second new play to transfer to Broadway following the success of Stephen Karam's Tony Award-winning play, Humans.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles