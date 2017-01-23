Broadway AM Report, January 23, 2017 - TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM Opens Off-Broadway and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

- La MaMa's AUTHOR DIRECTING AUTHOR features new plays by Neil LaBute and more.

- Constantine Maroulis and more take part in a reading of WEARING BLACK; the new musical WELL WORN WORDS hits Joe's Pub; and THE MERRY DEVIL OF EDMONTON plays Red Bull Theater...

- And TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM, featuring stars from ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, opens tonight Off-Broadway!

Mitchell, Mulgrew & Buckley take part in

THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT in Times Square!

- Lena Hall, Jillian Mueller and Lesli Margherita starred in a workshop of the new Cher musical!

- Whoopi Goldberg recently made a cameo as 'Genie' in ALADDIN and you can check it out this week on THE VIEW.

- THIS IS US star Chrissy Metz will lead a reading of FAT PIG for MCC Theater...

- We got a look (right) at THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT events in NYC, photos and interviews with the company of JITNEY on opening night, Barbra Streisand's speech at the Women's March in L.A., footage of Patti LuPone voicing a role in Cartoon Network's STEVEN UNIVERSE, and a first listen to Billy Porter's 'Edelweiss'!

- A long list of playwrights are responding to the 2016 election with MORNING IN AMERICA Off-Broadway.

- Playwright Jon Robin Baitz was assaulted by a Trump supporter over the weekend, while Brian Stokes Mitchell (more here) and the Dramatists Guild responded to the possible elimination of the NEA.

- FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE star Glenn Turner has passed away...

- And LA LA LAND won 'Film of the Year' at the London Critics' Awards!

Social Butterfly: Listen to Lin-Manuel Miranda's tweetstorm of HAMILTON demos!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Chita Rivera, who turns 84 today! Two-time Tony winner Chita Rivera last starred on Broadway in THE VISIT. Before that, she appeared in Broadway's THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, Chita Rivera: THE DANCER'S LIFE, NINE, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, JERRY'S GIRLS, THE RINK, CHICAGO, BYE BYE BIRDIE, WEST SIDE STORY, GUYS AND DOLLS and more. She also took the stage on tour in KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN and CHICAGO. She was the first Hispanic woman to receive a Kennedy Center Honors award and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009. Chita Rivera in 'NOWADAYS' at Carnegie Hall in November.

Photo by Stephen Sorokoff See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

