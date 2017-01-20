Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Unheard HAMILTON Demos in Epic Tweetstorm

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Leave it to Lin-Manuel Miranda to offer a little light in the darkness.

This afternoon, offering a brief respite from the inaugural coverage, the composer surprised fans on social media, dropping a series of previously unheard demos from his hit musical, "Hamilton" in a flurry of tweets.

Including favorites like, "The Story of Tonight", "Right Hand Man", and "Guns and Ships" the cuts offer a deeper look into both the show and the creative process of the generous composer behind its genius.

To hear all the latest Hamildemos, visit Lin's Soundcloud, found here: https://soundcloud.com/lin_manuel/sets/hamildemos

