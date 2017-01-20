Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Unheard HAMILTON Demos in Epic Tweetstorm

Jan. 20, 2017  
Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Unheard HAMILTON Demos in Epic Tweetstorm

Leave it to Lin-Manuel Miranda to offer a little light in the darkness.

This afternoon, offering a brief respite from the inaugural coverage, the composer surprised fans on social media, dropping a series of previously unheard demos from his hit musical, "Hamilton" in a flurry of tweets.

Including favorites like, "The Story of Tonight", "Right Hand Man", and "Guns and Ships" the cuts offer a deeper look into both the show and the creative process of the generous composer behind its genius.

To hear all the latest Hamildemos, visit Lin's Soundcloud, found here: https://soundcloud.com/lin_manuel/sets/hamildemos

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Trump Administration Plans to Eliminate National Endowment For The Arts
  • Breaking News: The Man Is Non-Stop! Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart Will Join HAMILTON on Broadway
  • FRIENDS Musical Parody Will Be 'THERE FOR YOU' at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Major Attaway to Star as Genie in ALADDIN
  • CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! Adds Additional Performers to Star-Studded Line-Up
  • Over 500 Organizations Join THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT; Broadway Stars Will Gather in Times Square!