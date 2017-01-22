STAGE TUBE: Barbra Streisand Speaks at Women's March in LA

On January 21, 2017 during the widely attended Women's March in Los Angeles, Barbra Streisand spoke about truth and democracy and the future of the country to the eager crowd. Streisand called out Trump for the examples he is setting, "children will listen" Streisand said.

She confesses feeling afraid that a reality TV star in The White House will treat the presidency as just another show, another chance to perform. She mentions the Obama administration's successes and expresses hope that Trump will take note of what was left behind. Streisand also brings up the much heated topic of Trump's immediate removal of the climate change, LGBT, and civil rights pages on The White House website.

She delves in to the issues of women saying, "Donald Trump who has a legacy of disrespecting women now holds the most powerful seat in the world. His election reflect openly what has been hidden in The Shadows for some time, that in many ways women are still second-class citizens in this century. No more. But this also presents a real opportunity for social change, and sometimes we have to hit rock bottom in order to rise up again."

Streisand's ultimate message is that "we can't give up. Today is the beginning of a new movement to hold power accountable to truth."

Check out Barbra Streisand's eloquent and rousing speech below.

Related Articles