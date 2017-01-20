Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project

Jan. 20, 2017  

Just last night, at sunset the eve of the Inauguration, more than 500 theaters, ensembles and companies, high school and university theater programs gathered across the country to light a light and make a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone - regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT included over 500 participating organizations, with representation in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. From Broadway to high school auditoriums, members of the theater community gathered from coast to coast in each time zone to light a light and make a pledge. Inspired by the theatrical tradition of keeping a "ghost light" on in a darkened theater, we create light for the challenging times ahead.

BroadwayWolrd brings you photos straight from Times Square below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Lorin Latarro

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
The Ghostlight Project

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
The Ghostlight Project

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
The Ghostlight Project

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Tina Landau

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Lorin Latarro

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Moises Kaufman

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Moises Kaufman

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
The Ghostlight Project

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Betty Buckley and Sally Field

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Cate Blanchett & Family

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Sally Field and Sam Gold

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Sally Field and Sam Gold

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Sally Field and Sam Gold

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Lucas Steele and Josh Groban

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Kate Mulgrew and Brian d'Arcy James

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Cate Blanchett & Family

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Cate Blanchett & Family

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Cate Blanchett & Family

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Tina Landau

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Kate Mulgrew

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Sally Field

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Sally Field

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Phillipa Soo

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Betty Buckley, Phillipa Soo, Oak, Andre De Shields, Francis Jue, Jessica Molaskey, Brian d'Arcy James and Steven Pasquale

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Betty Buckley

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kate Mulgrew and Betty Buckley

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Betty Buckley and Andre De Shields

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Cate Blanchett & Family

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
The Ghostlight Project

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Crowds

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Phillipa Soo and Andre De Shields

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Crowds

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Josh Groban

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Cate Blanchett

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Cate Blanchett & Family

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
The Ghostlight Project

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Kate Mulgrew and Betty Buckley

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
The Ghostlight Project

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Leah Lane

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Lorin Latarro and Lisa Goldberg

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Noah Himmelstein

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Denee Benton and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
The Ghostlight Project

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Phillipa Soo and Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
The Ghostlight Project

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Denee Benton and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Jessica Molaskey

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Francis Jue

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Brian d'Arcy James

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rebecca Naomi Jones and Sam Gold

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Phillipa Soo, Oak, Andre De Shields, Francis Jue, Jessica Molaskey, Brian d'Arcy James and Steven Pasquale

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Denee Benton and Brian d'Arcy James

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Sally Field

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Melissa Errico

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Judy Kuhn

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Phillipa Soo, Denee Bentom, Adam Chandler Berat and Francis Jue

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Kate Mulgrew, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Sam Gold, Betty Buckley and Okieriete Onaodowan

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight ProjectOkieriete Onaodowan

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Steven Pasquale and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Denee Benton, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Oak, Melissa Errico, Phillipa Soo, Andre De Shields, Tina Landau, Adam Chandler Berat, Francis Jue, Brian d'Arcy James, Steven Pasquale and Jessica Molaskey

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Cate Blanchett

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
The Ghostlight Project

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Crowd

Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
Stephen Savage, Marti Gould Cummings II and Clarice DuBois


Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: On Inauguration Eve, Broadway Unites to Take a Pledge for the Ghostlight Project
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for JITNEY
  • Photo Coverage: August Wilson's JITNEY Takes Broadway Bows At Last!
  • Photo Coverage: Mark Ruffalo, Danny DeVito, Jessica Hecht & Tony Shalhoub Get Ready to Bring THE PRICE to Broadway
  • Up on the Marquee: Arthur Miller's THE PRICE
  • FREEZE FRAME: The Company of Arthur Miller's THE PRICE Meets the Press