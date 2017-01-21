Original Broadway Cast Member of FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE Glenn Turner Passes Away

Confirmed this morning, well-loved Broadway performer Glenn Turner passed away. Best known for his role as Little Moe in FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, his Broadway career began when he replaced the role of Butch in A CHORUS LINE in 1975. He went on to appear in MY ONE AND ONLY and GRAND HOTEL. The 1991 West End production of FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE earned four Olivier Award nominations including two wins; the Broadway production garnered two Tony nominations. More recently Turner has appeared off-Broadway in JAMAICA, UNCLE JED'S BARBER SHOP, and the original and subsequent return engagement of AIN'T SUPPOSED TO DIE A NATURAL DEATH.

