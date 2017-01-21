Original Broadway Cast Member of FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE Glenn Turner Passes Away

Jan. 21, 2017  
Original Broadway Cast Member of FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE Glenn Turner Passes Away

Confirmed this morning, well-loved Broadway performer Glenn Turner passed away. Best known for his role as Little Moe in FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, his Broadway career began when he replaced the role of Butch in A CHORUS LINE in 1975. He went on to appear in MY ONE AND ONLY and GRAND HOTEL. The 1991 West End production of FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE earned four Olivier Award nominations including two wins; the Broadway production garnered two Tony nominations. More recently Turner has appeared off-Broadway in JAMAICA, UNCLE JED'S BARBER SHOP, and the original and subsequent return engagement of AIN'T SUPPOSED TO DIE A NATURAL DEATH.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Trump Administration Plans to Eliminate National Endowment For The Arts
  • CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! Adds Additional Performers to Star-Studded Line-Up
  • VIDEO: 'Today' Shares First Look at Taran Killam as HAMILTON's King George
  • Complete Casting Announced for Broadway's WAR PAINT!
  • Barbra Streisand Slams Donald Trump in New Essay for The Huffington Post
  • LIVE NOW: Watch 'Concert for America' Featuring the Best of Broadway