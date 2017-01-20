Photo Flash: You Never Had a Friend Like Her! Whoopi Goldberg Makes Cameo as 'Genie' in ALADDIN

The house at Disney's Aladdin on Broadway had their wish granted when Whoopi Goldberg made a surprise one-night-only appearance last night, January 19th. Goldberg's appearance was taped for a segment for ABCs 'The View' this Thursday January 26th that will also include the show-stopping number "Friend Like Me," filmed at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre. Scroll down for a sneak peek at Whoopi in costume!

"Last night I had A LOT of fun making a brief surprise visit as Genie in Aladdin - The Musical," Whoopi wrote on her Facebook page. "Thank you Disney and James Monroe Iglehart (you, my dear, are one talented, talented, talented sensation!) and the entire cast and crew! You made me feel right at home - thanks for letting me play!"

Aladdin opened to critical acclaim on March 20th, 2014. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin stars Adam Jacobs (Les Miserables, The Lion King) in the title role, Courtney Reed (In the Heights, Mamma Mia) as Jasmine, James Monroe Iglehart(Memphis, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) in his Tony Award-winning role of Genie, and, as Jafar, Tony Award nominee Jonathan Freeman (Mary Poppins, The Producers, She Loves Me) brings to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film. The show also stars Steel Burkhardt, Brian Gonzalesand Brad Weinstock as Aladdin's sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, Clifton Davis as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Major Attaway and James Moye stand by for several principals.

Aladdin, adapted from the Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.



James Monroe Iglehart and Whoopi Goldberg