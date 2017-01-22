BroadwayStrong Comes Out In Support of Women's March

Broadway came out in full force during the Women's march - with much of the community marching in NYC and others having made the trip to Washington. Marches were held around the world Sunday in protest of President Donald Trump.

The Women's March on Washington is a grassroots effort comprised of dozens of independent coordinators at the state level. The effort is helmed by four national co-chairs and a national coordinating committee.

Photos: Jessica Fallon Gordon