STAGE TUBE: She's Gonna Be...Conway! SNL Goes Musical as it Spoofs Kellyanne Conway Interview

NBC's Saturday Night Live continues to tackle politics taking Trump campaign manager and advisor Kellyanne Conway's recent CNN interview and turning it into a Broadway-worthy CHICAGO musical number. Conway's interview begins with question dodging until she finally admits she's in it all for the celebrity.

Bejeweled in Roxie Hart's signature silver dress, Kate McKinnon as Conway does a sultry song and dance and celebrates that "when the world goes up in flames at least for now they knew my name."

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, CHICAGO features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

