JITNEY
Photo Coverage: JITNEY Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!

Jan. 20, 2017  

The long-awaited Broadway debut of August Wilson's Jitney, directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (The Piano Lesson, Seven Guitars, Gem of the Ocean), opened just last night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). This production completes August Wilson's ten-play The American Century Cycle on Broadway.

Only one of the ten plays in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's masterful The American Century Cycle has never been seen on Broadway - until now. Set in the 1970s, this richly textured piece follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or Jitneys. When the city threatens to board up the business and the boss' son returns from prison, tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed and the fragile threads binding these people together may come undone at last. MTC has a long history of co-producing works by this legendary playwright (King Hedley II, Seven Guitars and Piano Lesson) and is proud to produce this Broadway debut. Directing is Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the after party below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Constanza Romero

Constanza Romero and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Constanza Romero and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

John Legend

John Legend

Mike Jackson, John Legend and Eric Falkenstein

Andre Holland, Mike Jackson and John Legend

Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Azula Carmen Wilson

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Azula Carmen Wilson and Constanza Romero

John Legend, Azula Carmen Wilson, Constanza Romero and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Brandon J. Dirden

Brandon J. Dirden

Brandon J. Dirden

Harvy Blanks

Harvy Blanks

Ray Anthony Thomas

Andre Holland

Andre Holland

Michael Potts

Michael Potts

John Douglas Thompso

John Douglas Thompson

Lynne Meadow and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Carra Patterson

Carra Patterson

Carra Patterson

Carra Patterson

Anthony Chisholm

Anthony Chisholm

Anthony Chisholm

Anthony Chisholm

Barry Grove, Andre Holland, John Douglas Thompson, Ray Anthony Thomas, Carra Patterson, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Constanza Romeo, Anthony Chisholm, Michael Potts, Harvy Blanks, Keith Randolph Smith, Lynne Meadow and Brandon J. Dirden

Andre Holland, John Douglas Thompson, Ray Anthony Thomas, Carra Patterson, Ruben Santiago-Husdon, Anthony Chisholm, Michael Potts, Harvy Blanks, Keith Randolph Smith and Brandon J. Dirden

Andre Holland, John Douglas Thompson, Ray Anthony Thomas, Carra Patterson, Anthony Chisholm, Michael Potts, Harvy Blanks, Keith Randolph Smith and Brandon J. Dirden

