First Listen: Billy Porter Releases Soulful 'Edelweiss' Single

Tony winner Billy Porter just released a soulful new version of "Edelweiss," to reflect what's happening in the world now. It's the first single off of his new album, "Soul of Richard Rodgers," which comes out in April.

"The Edelweiss flower exists in the most hostile of environments. It blooms in the cold and snow and reminds us that we can and must flourish in the darkest of times," says Porter. "As the last song that Rodgers & Hammerstein wrote together, "Edelweiss" transcends all cultural limitations and resonates on its own terms. Written for their iconic tale, The Sound Of Music, "Edelweiss" is a song of hope and peace - a healing prayer for a country in time of crisis. We need this now more than ever."

