DVR Alert: Idina Menzel to Visit NBC's 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

BWW has learned that on Monday, January 23rd, Grammy and Tony winner Idina Menzel will visit NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers. 'Supergirl' and 'GLEE' star Melissa Benoist and musical guest Kane Brown are also scheduled as guests on the broadcast. BWW will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available.

Idina Menzel will star in the reboot of the classic 1988 film BEACHES, airing on Lifetime on January 21 at 8/7c. Beaches is directed by Emmy Award nominee, Allison Anders. It features new takes on the classic songs "Wind Beneath My Wings" and "The GLORY of Love" and includes several other songs recorded specifically for the movie.



Beaches also stars Gabriella Pizzolo and Grace Capeless as the young CC and Hillary along with Jodi Capeless, Sanai Victoria and Antonio Cupo. Beaches is executive produced by Denise Di Novi ("Crazy Stupid Love") and Alison Greenspan ("If I Stay"). Allison Anders ("Ring of Fire") directs from a teleplay by Nikole Beck with ("Stockholm, Pennsylvania") and Bart Baker ("Honeymoon with Harry"), based upon the novel by Iris Rainer Dart. Check out a trailer below:







Photo by Eike Schroter

